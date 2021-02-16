MILWAUKEE- For the first time in nearly a calendar year, Bucks fans will be able to watch their team in person tonight.

The Bucks will allow 250 fans into Fiserv tonight for their game against the Toronto Raptors, with the intention of increasing attendance capacity over the next several games.

As part of their COVID-19 restrictions the fans will use touchless tickets and will order food via a mobile app.

The City of Milwaukee has approved Fiserv Forum for 10% capacity, which is just over 22-hundred people. The Bucks say they’ll increase attendance from 250 tonight to 750 on Friday to 18-hundred on Sunday.

As for fan precautions, everyone must wear a mask when they enter and respond to a mobile COVID-19 survey. Fans sitting within 30 feet of the court will also need to take a rapid COVID test before entering the arena. The testing location will be on the second floor of Good City Brewing and will be open up to 3 hours prior to tip off.

You can watch this morning’s press conference below. Courtesy of TMJ4 News