MILWAUKEE — It’s official, Milwaukee Bucks Executive and Democratic National Convention fundraiser Alex Lasry is making a run at one of Wisconsin’s United States Senate seats.

“I’ve had a number of people reach out asking that I look into the race,” Lasry told WTMJ’s John Mercure. “We need a fresh perspective, a new way of thinking.”

Lasry, a New York native, is the son of billionaire Marc Lasry, co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Wisconsin is my home,” he said. “This is where I live. This is where my daughter is going to grow up.”

As of a few weeks ago, Lasry hinted at running but had not fully committed.

Here are the rest of the details found on Lasry filing to run.



Click here for more details: https://t.co/EjwpCi2RWU pic.twitter.com/FHuX55Gkvg — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) February 17, 2021

He was prominently involved in the Milwaukee’s bid for the Democratic National Convention and served as finance chair for the host committee.

Post graduation for Penn in 2009, Lasry worked in the White House for one of Barrack Obama’s aides.

Lasry is one of several democrats interested in this seat, including Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. Thus far, Lasry and Tom Nelson are the only two democrats officially running for the senate seat.