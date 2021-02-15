The National Weather Service implemented a Winter Storm Warning for Racine and Kenosha Counties on Monday afternoon. They added Milwaukee County Monday evening. The warning runs until noon Tuesday.

Heavy lake effect snow is expected. Total snow accumulations vary from 4 to 8 inches. Total snow should range from just around 1″ well inland, to 2-4″ for Milwaukee, and 4-6″ for Racine and Kenosha. Depending on where the lake effect band sets up, will determine where the highest snowfall amounts will occur, according to the NWS.

Ozaukee, and Sheboygan Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Correction on the snowfall..not 24″ but 2-4″ along the lakefront north of Milwaukee and 4-8″ south Milwaukee to Kenosha. My apologies if I made your heart stop for a second. Again most of the lakefront sees 2-4″ pic.twitter.com/R8HgbLDMZs — Brian Gotter (@BrianGotter) February 15, 2021

Milwaukee County has been added to the Winter Storm Warning as moderate to heavy lake effect snow continues over far southeastern WI. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/NUHX6Tomww — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) February 16, 2021

The snow is here and will be with us overnight…the heaviest is near the lake. The snow will move up to Sheboygan and West Bend….Fond du Lac and Beaver Dam may not see a flake. pic.twitter.com/PxR4kzRp6A — Brian Gotter (@BrianGotter) February 16, 2021

Check here for closures/delays, courtesy of TMJ4 News.

Snow falling in Racine. Image: Evan Witalison