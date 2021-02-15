It’s not just us… it’s all over the world! Hang in there and stay warm!

SEATTLE, WA – FEBRUARY 13: An iconic pig statue is seen covered with snow at Pike Place Market on February 13, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. A large winter storm dropped heavy snow across the region. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

NEWLYN, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 12: A bodyboarder attempts to take photos in the sea as the waves crash against the Newlyn pier on February 12, 2021 in Newlyn, England. High winds across the South West coastal regions has seen huge waves in Cornwall, causing flooding and damage in some cases. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 12: Cold temperatures have caused the fountains of Trafalgar Square to freeze on February 12, 2021 in London, England. Heavy snow brings a week of freezing temperatures across many parts of the UK and high winds of the South West coastal regions. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

ELSTREE, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 13: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Bizarre ice formations on the side of the road on February 13, 2021 in Elstree, England. Heavy snow brings a week of freezing temperatures across many parts of the UK and high winds of the South West coastal regions. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

MATLOCK, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 12: Icicles hang from the roof of the Hopton Tunnel on the High Peak Trail in Derbyshire on February 12, 2021 in Matlock, England. Hopton Tunnel is former railway tunnel near the village of Hopton, Derbyshire. The rail line was closed in 1967 and is now part of the High Peak walking and cycling trail. Many areas of the uk has seen freezing temperatures and high winds in the South West coastal regions as the cold snap continues. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

SANDWICH, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 12: A view from behind the green on the par 3, sixth hole during a period of extreme cold weather at Royal St. George’s Golf Club, the host venue for the 2021 Open Championship. Even with fair weather all golf courses in England remain closed under strict government restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, on February 12, 2021 in Sandwich, England. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – FEBRUARY 13: The actor dressed as an angel walks across a snowdrift during a heavy snowfall at the Red square on February 13, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. A record-breaking snowstorm descended on Moscow on February 12, paralysing traffic, grounding flights and straining efforts of local authorities to respond to the “snow apocalypse”. (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – FEBRUARY 13: People walk during a heavy snowfall at the Red square on February 13, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. A record-breaking snowstorm descended on Moscow on February 12, paralysing traffic, grounding flights and straining efforts of local authorities to respond to the “snow apocalypse”. (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC – FEBRUARY 14: General view of Prague at sunrise as the smoke rises from chimneys during a freezing winter morning on February 14, 2021 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WA – FEBRUARY 13: Visitors walk near Pike Place Market on February 13, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. A large winter storm dropped heavy snow across the region. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)