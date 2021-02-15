The CDC is currently recommending double masks to protect against Covid-19 but there may be another option for a layer of protection without having to use an extra mask.

A team of engineers at at U-W Madison have created something called the Badger Seal. It’s a component that fits over your disposable mask.

Director of the Grainger Engineering Design Innovation Lab at U-W Madison Lennon Rodgers explains how the idea developed.

“It all started over the summer when we were looking at bringing students back in the classroom and so there was an effort by a few colleagues here in the college of engineering. The research was around looking at aerosols in the classrooms,” said Rodgers.

So, what exactly is the Badger Seal?

“It’s kind of a soft, flexible and adjustable frame that sits on your face. In some ways it’s not that much different than an N95 mask in that the N95 has kind of two characteristics to it that makes it unique. It has a really good filter material and it has a formable frame.”

Click HERE to purchase the Badger Seal.

