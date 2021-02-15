The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission is back down to six members as Steven DeVougas submitted his resignation Monday.

DeVougas was appointed to the commission back in 2013, and reappointed in 2018. He did serve as chairman of the committee before he was replaced by Nelson Soler last August.

DeVougas is the subject of an investigation by the City of Milwaukee’s Ethics Board. Our news partners at TMJ4 News reports it regards allegations DeVougas used his chairman position to benefit real estate developer Kalan Haywood Sr, when DeVougas accompanied Haywood to a police interview in 2019 over an alleged sexual assault.

DeVougas is a corporate lawyer with Haywood as a client. Last week the Ethics Board chose an investigator to look into the matter.

The text of DeVougas’ resignation letter:

Dear Mayor Barrett and Executive Director Todd:

After consulting with my family, I am humbly submitting my formal resignation from the City of Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission. It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Milwaukee in this capacity. I am proud of the Commission’s work during my almost eight-year tenure. However, it is time that I conclude this chapter of my service to our great city. For me, this position has always been about the work and the people. I have kept this as my primary focus as I have served in my role.

I will no longer serve on the FPC, but I will continue to serve our great city. I will continue to be a strong advocate for truth, justice, and equality. Without constraint, I will shine a light on all important issues that attack the safety and fairness of the systems that govern our city. I must do what I can to address and stand up against the systematic racism that has become more pervasive in our community than at any other time in recent history.

I feel that I can be an asset to destroying and disrupting a system that has repeatedly turned a blind eye to fairness, a silent tongue to equality, and a muted ear to targeted attacks against anyone who dares to challenge it. I am certain that I will be most effective in this effort as a private citizen. There are many individuals and entities that benefit from the system operating unchecked. I have watched this system try to keep people of color “in their place” as long as I have lived here–through public lynchings and sensationalism. Even in my current position, I have not only been publicly slandered, but I have received threats from complete strangers for trying to do what I thought was right and in the best interests of the community. However, I look forward to helping our city ask the right questions and highlight those who seek to continue the status quo.

Although we are not perfect, I have found my fellow Commissioners to be dedicated civil servants. We may have differences of opinion, but we are generally cordial and have a professional and collegial relationship. We have open and honest conversations about the decisions we make and how we get there. I have never met a group of people so dedicated to doing the right thing the right way. However, what I have seen is a concerted effort by various entities and individuals to undermine the credibility and the authority of the FPC. The “powers that be” benefit from weakening the Commission. They do not want us to push for change and to hold people accountable.

Regardless, I want to thank you for the opportunity. I am proud of the work of the Commission and my contributions to make the City of Milwaukee a better place throughout my tenure, four of which I served as Chairman. I would also like to thank the FPC staff and my fellow commissioners, whom I have had the pleasure of working closely with for almost a decade. I wish you all the best.

Mayor Tom Barrett’s statement on DeVougas’ resignation:

“Commissioner DeVougas’ resignation was appropriate. Everybody understands that the Fire and Police Commission has had some legitimate problems. Now is the time for the Commission to turn the page to the next chapter in thoughtful oversight and change that is taking place in the department.”

“As we move forward, we are going to continue to look for people who want to serve the community. This is a critical time for police community relations, the police department and the fire department.”