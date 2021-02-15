LAKE WINNEBAGO — It’s a tradition that draws thousands each year to the ice on Lake Winnebago and surrounding lakes.

While most people enjoy sturgeon spearing for the social aspect, people say you can’t beat the feeling of securing the elusive fish.

“It’s not like hunting where you expect to at least see something,” said Matt Gromnicki, who speared his first fish Saturday after 12 years. “You almost assume that you’re not going to see anything. When you see that fish it’s an immediate adrenaline rush.”

“I’ve done this for about 40 years with my dad,” said Kathy Strook, who stressed the importance of patience. “It’s been about 10 years since we got one. We were due.”

Both say they plan on smoking their fish, which comes with a unique taste.

“It’s a delicacy in my opinion,” Kathy said. “It has to be cooked properly in order for it to taste good. It has a taste of its own.”

Click in the player above to hear more.