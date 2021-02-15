As the 2020-2021 flu season approached, health officials prepared for the possibility of a “twin pandemic” with COVID-19 and influenza.

But so far, that luckily has not been the case. In fact, flu season has been nearly nonexistent in Wisconsin.

UW Health influenza numbers:

Positive influenza tests 2018-2019 (as of 2/10/19): 149

Positive influenza tests 2019-2020 (as of 2/10/20): 1,183

Positive influenza tests 2020-2021 (as of 2/10/21): 1

Health officials say the decline is because of the continued precautions people are using to stay safe from COVID-19: wearing a mask, social distancing, using hand hygiene and staying home when sick.

