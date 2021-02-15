It appears the Bucks will have fans back inside Fiserv Forum this week for the first time since March of 2020.

The team and the City of Milwaukee are planning a press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. inside the atrium of Fiserv Forum. Those that will be in attendance include:

– Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin

– Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

– Milwaukee Interim Commissioner of Health Marlaina Jackson

– Bucks General Manager Jon Horst

– Bucks Vice President of Hospitality Justin Green

– Bucks Chief Marketing Officer Dustin Godsey

The press conference will be streamed live on the team’s website and on the team’s app.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Tuesday’s game against the Raptors will have 250 friends and family of Bucks players and a few season ticket holders invited to watch. These will be the first people inside the arena for a Bucks game since the NBA postponed the 2019-2020 season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of fans is expected to increase over the following three home games:

– Thursday, February 17 against the Raptors, 500 fans.

– Friday, February 18 against the Thunder, 750 fans.

– Sunday, February 21 against the Kings, 1,800 fans, or 10-percent of the arena’s capacity.

In addition to the fans, there will be 400 to 500 staff inside the arena during games.