WASHINGTON D.C. — On the third anniversary of the deadly Parkland school shooting, President Joe Biden is pushing for gun reform.

In his release, the president says he is asking congress to pass “commonsense gun law reforms, including mandatory background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets.”

Three years ago today, a lone gunman took the lives of 14 students and three educators in Parkland, Florida. In seconds, the lives of dozens of families were changed forever. As we mourn with the Parkland community, we mourn for all who have lost loved ones to gun violence. pic.twitter.com/k050oDHXIi — President Biden (@POTUS) February 14, 2021

The tragic events in Parkland claimed the lives of 14 students and three teachers.

During his campaign, Biden said he would work on getting assault weapons banned “again.”

26 years ago today, the Senate passed 10-year bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines—it was an effort I was proud to champion.



These bans saved lives, and Congress should have never let them expire.



As president, I’ll take on the @NRA and we’ll ban them once again. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 13, 2020

In the first 19 days of 2021, the United States experienced 2,135 gun related deaths: 811 homicides, 1,253 suicides.

Those numbers according to the Executive Director of Guns Down America.