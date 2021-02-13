MADISON — Former President Donald Trump has been acquitted on articles of impeachment for the second time, following a 57-43 vote by the senate Saturday afternoon.
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson voted not guilty, calling the trial “vindictive and divisive.”
Meanwhile, Senator Tammy Baldwin had opposite feelings.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted not guilty, while also arguing the riots were the former president’s fault. McConnell decided not to try the president until he was out of office. His argument on the senate floor, in essence, was that they don’t have the power to convict a private person.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer: