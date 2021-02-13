MADISON — Former President Donald Trump has been acquitted on articles of impeachment for the second time, following a 57-43 vote by the senate Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson voted not guilty, calling the trial “vindictive and divisive.”

The Democrats’ vindictive and divisive political impeachment is over. While there are still many questions that remain unanswered, I do know neither the Capitol breach nor this trial should have ever occurred. Hopefully, true healing can now begin. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) February 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Senator Tammy Baldwin had opposite feelings.

I voted for convicting Trump because he should be held accountable for inciting a violent insurrection against the will of the people, Congress, and our Democracy. He should be held accountable for violating his oath of office and failing to support and defend our Constitution. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) February 13, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted not guilty, while also arguing the riots were the former president’s fault. McConnell decided not to try the president until he was out of office. His argument on the senate floor, in essence, was that they don’t have the power to convict a private person.

JUST IN: Sen. Mitch McConnell: Former Pres. Trump "didn't get away with anything—yet."



"We have criminal justice system in this country; we have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune from being accountable by either one." https://t.co/z2HunrIbp6 pic.twitter.com/OLdlTKhuzh — ABC News (@ABC) February 13, 2021

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer: