WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, bringing his trial to a close and giving the former president a historic second victory in the court of impeachment.

Trump is the first president to be impeached twice, and he is also now twice acquitted as the majority of Republicans defended his actions.

The Senate voted 57-43 that Trump is “not guilty” of incitement. Two thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, was needed for conviction. Seven

Republicans joined Democrats in voting to convict Trump, easily the largest number of lawmakers to ever vote to find a president of their own party guilty at impeachment proceedings.\

Minutes after voting to acquit Donald Trump of the impeachment charge, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says there is still “no question” that Trump is “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

McConnell says he could not vote to convict Trump because he is “constitutionally not eligible for conviction” because he is no longer president.

He added that a conviction would have created a dangerous precedent that would give the Senate power to convict private political rivals and bar them from holding future office.