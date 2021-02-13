KENOSHA – A 72-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing early Saturday morning.

The Kenosha Police Department says it happened just after midnight when officers were called to the 6100 block of 24th Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery and treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, but the Kenosha Police Department says it is an isolated incident and that there is no active threat to the public.