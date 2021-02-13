KENOSHA – A 72-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing early Saturday morning.
The Kenosha Police Department says it happened just after midnight when officers were called to the 6100 block of 24th Avenue.
Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.
She was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery and treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation, but the Kenosha Police Department says it is an isolated incident and that there is no active threat to the public.
Media Release- Stabbing pic.twitter.com/S51HZVzDK1— Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) February 13, 2021