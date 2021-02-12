You can learn a lot by visiting with Tony Creapeau and Lupe Torrijos.

Their love story started at a work party, after a couple of friends nudged Tony to talk to Lupe.

“Two of our friends were match makers,” said Torrijos.

They both work at Beyond Vision, a company in Milwaukee that employees individuals who are legally blind.

In the beginning, Tony was the one interested and Lupe- not so much.

“You know God brings people into your life for a reason and Lupe just seemed to be one of those people. I was drawn to her and I was very interested in her. She wouldn’t talk to me though,” Creapeau explained.

“I didn’t make it that easy!” Torrijos said.

It’s hard finding love in general but when you’re visually impaired, it’s more difficult.

“You don’t trust that easy. I don’t trust that easy. I need to know everything about you before I decide,” said Torrijos.

And that’s understandable since Lupe lost her sight at a young age to eye cancer.

Tony on the other hand, has memories from both world’s. He lost his vision later on in life. So his perspective has changed over the years. It’s what’s on the inside that matters.

“When it was visual it used to be the appearance of the other person. Now the non-visual part, it’s actually getting to know the person inside. Because you can be the most beautiful person in the world and have an ugly inside or you can not have the greatest looks but you’re very beautiful inside,” said Creapeau. “I guess that was a lesson for me coming from, you know, being on both sides of this fence, that there’s more to it than just looks.”

And with 3 years under the belt there many be wedding bells in the near future.

To hear more about their love story, click on the audio player above.