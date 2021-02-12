As COVID-19 vaccine distributions are nearing the two month completion point, there is a growing racial disparity when it comes to who is receiving it. Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows a lower percentage of African Americans and Native Americans are not receiving a dose when compared to the overall statewide population.

Issues of health care having a racial bias in the United States is nothing new. That is the topic taken up by 101.7 The Truth on Friday.

Host Dr. Ken Harris spoke with several of Milwaukee’s top health care system leaders:

Dr. Camille Garrison, Assistant Professor., Medical College of Wisconsin, Family Medicine; Obstetrics

Dr. Nkem Iroegbu, Chief Medial Officer, Advocate Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital

Dr. Ivor Benjamin, MD, FAHA, Medical College of Wisconsin, Director of Cardiovascular Center, Medical College of Wisconsin, Immediate Past President of American Heart Association.

Listen to their full interview above.