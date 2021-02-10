MILWAUKEE — Despite Wisconsin shooting up the list when it comes to daily COVID-19 vaccinations, supply uncertainty continues to be a damper.

The state has had to cancel thousands of vaccine appointments because of supply concerns this week in Madison and La Crosse.

Should the number of available doses reach demand, distributors say they’ll be ready to deliver.

“I think everybody understands that we wish there was more product,” said Matt DiLoreto, Vice President of State Government Affairs for the Healthcare Distribution Alliance. “We can absorb and meet the challenge of increased supply.”

The HDA is responsible for delivering 93-percent of pharmaceuticals used nationwide. Their distributors have shipped nearly 63,000,000 doses of vaccine so far, but it hasn’t exactly been easy.

“If vaccine doses are available, wholesalers have about a 24-hour turnaround on when we get the product until it goes out the door, and gets to the state,” DiLoreto said. “Everyone wishes it was going smoother, but there’s definitely an open line of communication between HDA and all the parties involved.”

DiLoreto doesn’t believe they’ll face a strain when more vaccine makers bring their product to market.

“The more the better at this point,” he said.

