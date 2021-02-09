GRAFTON- A former pharmacist at Grafton Aurora Health has pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with a consumer product after several dozen vials of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine were found left outside their designated refrigeration unit on Christmas Eve.

According to court record, Steven Brandenburg told investigators he intentionally left the vials of the vaccine out because he believed it to be unsafe. In those same documents he also admitted to believing in a handful of conspiracy theories, including that the world was flat.

Aurora Healthcare originally said the vials were left out on accident but quickly changed their story and Brandenburg was arrested days after.

Aurora says the vials are undergoing testing to determine if they can still be used.

If convicted, Brandenburg faces 10 years in prison. His sentencing has been set for June 8th.