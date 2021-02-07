At least five shooting since Friday night in Milwaukee have resulted in two deaths and five injuries.

The first homicide took place around 1:18 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 on the 2800 block of West Wells Street due to an argument. A 16-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds, while a 29-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

The second homicide took place around 12:23 p.m. Saturday on the 2200 block of West Wisconsin Avenue. Suspects fired shots from a vehicle and struck a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, causing his death. A cause for the shooting and a search for unknown suspects continues.

Other shootings from the weekend include:

A 48-year-old woman received a gunshot wound to her hand around 11:48 p.m. Friday, February 5, on the 3100 block of West Argonne Avenue. Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

Two men, ages 19 and 22, are expected to survive after they suffered non-life threatening injuries around 8:15 p.m. Saturday on the 10700 block of West Mill Road.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was injured by gunfire during a possible robbery around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 4100 block of North 91st Street. A search for unknown suspects continues.

Anyone with any information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be made through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 or the P3 Tips app.