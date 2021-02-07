At least five shooting since Friday night in Milwaukee have resulted in two deaths and five injuries.
The first homicide took place around 1:18 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 on the 2800 block of West Wells Street due to an argument. A 16-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds, while a 29-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police continue to search for unknown suspects.
The second homicide took place around 12:23 p.m. Saturday on the 2200 block of West Wisconsin Avenue. Suspects fired shots from a vehicle and struck a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, causing his death. A cause for the shooting and a search for unknown suspects continues.
Other shootings from the weekend include:
- A 48-year-old woman received a gunshot wound to her hand around 11:48 p.m. Friday, February 5, on the 3100 block of West Argonne Avenue. Police continue to search for unknown suspects.
- Two men, ages 19 and 22, are expected to survive after they suffered non-life threatening injuries around 8:15 p.m. Saturday on the 10700 block of West Mill Road.
- A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was injured by gunfire during a possible robbery around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 4100 block of North 91st Street. A search for unknown suspects continues.
Anyone with any information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be made through Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 or the P3 Tips app.