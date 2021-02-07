MADISON, Wis — Governor Evers is making a push for Wisconsin to legalize marijuana.

The governor announcing on Sunday that his 2021-23 biennial budget proposal includes regulating and taxing recreational marijuana similarly to alcohol.

“Legalizing and taxing marijuana in Wisconsin—just like we do already with alcohol—ensures a controlled market and safe product are available for both recreational and medicinal users and can open the door for countless opportunities for us to reinvest in our communities and create a more equitable state,” said Evers in a statement. “Frankly, red and blue states across the country have moved forward with legalization and there is no reason Wisconsin should be left behind when we know it’s supported by a majority of Wisconsinites.”

Evers says legalizing marijuana would generate more than $165 million annually. He proposes setting aside $80 million of that revenue to begin a Community Reinvestment Fund, which would fund equity grants to underserved communities, and provide sparsity aid to schools.

It’s unclear how much support the move would have in the state Legislature.

The governor’s 2019-21 biennial budget proposed legalizing medical marijuana, which was ultimately rejected by Republicans in the Legislature.