As Milwaukee Public Schools begins to transition back to in-person learning, what steps are they taking to achieve this.

Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley joined Dr. Ken Harris on 101.7 The Truth Friday afternoon to discuss the district’s plan.

“Face-to-face learning for students is the best,” says Dr. Posley. “We can not 100-percent duplicate face-to-face instruction. But I will say to you that our young people have really stepped up. Our staff has stepped up, and the learning process is truly amazing of what’s happening.”

Dr. Posley adds that the district has maximize its digital resources, including safety nets, to help students learn in a virtual setting. That will continue to be an option as in-person learning returns to all students over time.

In addition, parent participation has grown during the pandemic. “We have gone from having conferences where we have low turnout to an all-time record,” says Dr. Posley.

In addition to this topic, Dr. Posley addressed what his five-year goals are for the district, and how it can help convince students to remain and return to Milwaukee when they are adults, and other lessons from trying to provide an education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

