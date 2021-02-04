MILWAUKEE- Face coverings will continue to be the norm at the Menomonee Falls School District.

Superintendent Corey Golla tells WTMJ they’ve had their own mask mandate in place since the summer months.

“The policy in our district gives us the authority to require masks in our schools and that policy is linked to the pandemic itself,” Golla said. “As long as there is a threat of the pandemic we will be wearing masks in our schools.”

Menomonee Falls has offered in-person learning since October. Golla says the decision to move to in-person learning was done in an effort to accommodate the needs and safety of parents, staff, and students.

“Throughout this we’ve been working through balancing our obligations to keep our students healthy, our employees, we have that obligation to our community,” Golla said. “It is a delicate balance and we do that by watching the data very closely in Menomonee Falls and more specifically in our schools.”

A report released earlier this month by the Waukesha School District showed nearly 28% of all students had failed at least one class last semester. That’s a 265% increase compared with the 2019-2020 school year.