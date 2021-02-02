MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is moving its 2021 dates into September.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. made the announcement Tuesday morning to give health professionals more time to vaccinate the general public.

The festival will retain the planned three weekend format, running Thursday through Saturday on consecutive weekends.

The new dates will be held Sept. 2 – 4, Sept. 9 – 11 and Sept. 16 – 18.

“While the progress made through the vaccine rollout is encouraging, we believe it is in the public’s best interest to hold the festival in September to give government leaders and healthcare organizations enough time to distribute the vaccine,” said Don Smiley, President & Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. in a statement. “We will continue to work diligently with civic officials and healthcare professionals as we prepare to welcome artists, fans, employees, vendors and sponsorship partners this summer. Our team is excited to get back to what we do best, as soon as possible.”

The upcoming festival will be the debut of the new $51.3 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater, new Northwestern Mutual Community Park and the new Generac Power stage.