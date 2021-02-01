Tuesday is Groundhog Day; a day in North America where people look to a rodent to predict the weather conditions for the next 6 weeks.

Per tradition, if the furry guy sees his shadow, there will be 6 more weeks of winter– if he doesn’t, we’ll see an early spring.

“It’s going to be a little bit different this year do to current circumstances. But at 9 a.m. Gordy will come out of his burrow in our family farm area and visitors are invited to watch this through our Facebook live,” Milwaukee County Zoo’s Jennifer Diliberti.

The zoo says Gordy is almost 3 years old and was born in Indiana. He was hand-raised which makes it easier for zookeepers to train him.

Hear more about Gordy and his big reveal Tuesday by clicking on the player above.

Click HERE to go to the Milwaukee County Zoo’s Facebook page.