Update 6:45 p.m.

All Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have expired in Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says their highest snowfall total they received was in Racine at 13.5-inches.

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Kristen Kirchhaine tells WTMJ the highest snowfalls did occur where it was forecast to in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties. Amounts decreased the father west and north one lives away from Lake Michigan. Horicon in Dodge County has one of the lowest snowfall totals in southeast Wisconsin at 3.3-inches.

Update 3:30 p.m.

Here are ending times for the light snow this evening. Travel impacts linger in far SE WI near lake until early evening. #swiwx pic.twitter.com/LAkKMEAPLQ — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) January 31, 2021

Update: 2:45 p.m.

2:40pm Radar update: light snow continues across the area this afternoon but should start to wind down by evening. Expect some lake effect snow to continue near Lake Michigan. pic.twitter.com/ox0icGdTxo — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) January 31, 2021

Update: 12:14 p.m.

The National Weather Service has canceled the Winter Storm Warning for Washington, Ozaukee, Walworth and Waukesha counties.

Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties are still under the Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m. Sunday.

A winter weather advisory for Dodge, Fond du Lac and Jefferson counties has also been canceled.

Original Story

Steady snow continues across southeast Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning for much of southeast Wisconsin runs until 6pm Sunday.

“Winds are still gusting around 30-35 mph, leading to blowing snow,” said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn. “Snow showers will taper off throughout the morning inland, but continue along the lakeshore through the late afternoon. High temperatures in the low 30s.”

Check here for updates from TMJ4 News.

**A winter storm warning continues for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties until 6 p.m. Sunday. These areas are expected to see 6-10″ of snow. Heavy snow will impact roads and travel.**

**A winter weather advisory continues for Dodge, Fond du Lac, and Jefferson counties until 6 pm Sunday. These areas are expected to see 2-6″ of snow.​​​**

Well that was a workout. Put me down for 11” new snow in grafton with over a 2 foot overall snow depth #wiwx #weather pic.twitter.com/S6jFUevvLy — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) January 31, 2021