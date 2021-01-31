MILWAUKEE- winter parking restrictions will be in place for the next several days as the City of Milwaukee declared a snow emergency starting today (Sunday, January 31st), through Wednesday (February 3rd).

During a snow emergency no parking is allowed on main roads from 10pm until 6am and alternate side parking will be required on side streets from 10pm until 6am every day.

The city’s snow emergency schedule is as follows:

Sunday evening to Monday evening (Snow Emergency in effect)

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee side street must move their vehicles to the ODD numbered side of the street by 10 p.m. on Sunday evening through 6:00 a.m. on Monday morning. There is no parking allowed on arterials (main streets) from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Monday evening to Tuesday morning (Snow Emergency suspended)

Standard overnight parking regulations will resume the overnight of Monday evening to Tuesday morning. There is no parking allowed on arterials (main streets) from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning (Snow Emergency in effect)

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee side street must move their vehicles to the EVEN numbered side of the street by 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening through 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. There is no parking allowed on arterials (main streets) from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m

You can find a list of main roads here.