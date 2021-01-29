How often do you come across this?

A video first posted on Tik Tok appears to show Aaron Rodgers riding in the bed of a pickup truck near Lambeau Field, and showing off a case of beer to the person driving behind them.

It has since been shared hundreds of times on various social media platforms.

This video of Aaron Rodgers riding in the back of a teammate’s truck this past season with a case of BudLight is the BEST VIDEO ON PLANET EARTH. pic.twitter.com/Svq4naX1Ld — TundraTalk (@TalkTundra) January 29, 2021

Was that the Packers quarterback, or a doppelganger who has their facial hair matching him?

Turns out, it was Rodgers. He confirmed it through Twitter, replying to a post made by Pat McAfree as he used his show Friday to discuss the video with former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk.

Ya that was me 💪🏼😂 Listen to @OfficialAJHawk and it was @DavidBakhtiari ‘s truck and soggy beer cases. How ya doin keep it movin @PatMcAfeeShow # https://t.co/P1qfRnUb2W — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) January 29, 2021

Rodgers added it was the back of David Bakhtiari’s truck, and he was holding it to avoid getting the case of beer soggy.

Hawk adds it is common to take vehicles to drive from the practice facility back to the locker room.