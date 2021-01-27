ATLANTA- For the second consecutive day, former colleagues and a who’s who of baseball lore gather to pay tribute to the late Hank Aaron.

Former MLB Commissioner and Milwaukee Brewers owner Bud Selig is among those scheduled to speak at this afternoon’s service. Moorehouse School of Medicine President Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young, Atlanta Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk and former President Bill Clinton are also slated to speak.

You can view today’s funeral service here courtesy of WSB TV in Atlanta.

Aaron’s major league career started with the Milwaukee Braves in 1954 and ended with the Milwaukee Brewers in 1976.

In 1957 Aaron led the Milwaukee Braves to a World Series title over the defending champion New York Yankees. As a member of the Brewers, Aaron hit his 755th home run at County Stadium. Aaron’s home run record lasted 33 years before it was broken – amid controversy – by Barry Bonds in 2007.

Aaron’s influence extends beyond the statistics. As a child growing up in Mobile, Alabama and as a player, Aaron persevered through countless fits of racism with class and dignity.

Hank Aaron is a member of baseball’s Hall of Fame, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002. In 1999, Major League Baseball introduced the Hank Aaron Award which recognizes the top offensive player in each league.

Forty-five years after his final game, Aaron remains major league baseball’s all-time leader in total bases (6,856) and RBI (2,297).

Aaron died of natural causes last Friday at the age of 86.