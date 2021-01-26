Today (Tuesday) marks the first of two memorial services for Major League Baseball Hall-of-famer Hank Aaron.

Today’s service will be held at Truist Park in Atlanta.

A list of speakers during today’s event include MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred; former Braves owner Ted Turner, Braves Manager Brian Snitker, former Braves outfielder Marquis Grisson and former Braves 3rd baseman Chipper Joes. Video tributes will be from former Braves Tom Glavin and John Smolz as well as Dusty Baker and Negro League Baseball Museum Director Bob Kendrick.

Aaron died on Friday at the age of 86. You can find WTMJ’s coverage of Aaron’s life and legacy here.

You can watch the service now on Brewers.com.