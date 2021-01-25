Links: Click here for interactive radar | Closings and delays | Flight status links | Click here for more from Storm Team 4.

Update: 3:47 p.m.

The National Weather Service has canceled the remaining warnings and advisories around southeast Wisconsin.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha Counties from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow spreads across most of southeast Wisconsin overnight and continues through tomorrow morning.

Additional lake effect snow is possible tomorrow afternoon and into tomorrow night, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brian Niznansky. As of right now, we have Milwaukee Metro picking up 4-6″ of snow with heavier amounts possible south and along the lakeshore. Lighter snow accumulation is expected north and west of Milwaukee.

In addition to the warning, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Waukesha and Walworth counties through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Jefferson and Dodge will be under the advisory until noon Tuesday. Washington, Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties will also be under a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight through 6 pm.. Tuesday.

Milwaukee’s snow timeline. You will wake up to about 3-4″ of snow for the morning commute with snow falling and blowing around with low visibility. The snow tapers off after 4pm, but we stay windy pic.twitter.com/fMwQif4I5V — Brian Gotter (@BrianGotter) January 26, 2021