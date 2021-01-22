UPDATE: Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling says three people were found dead inside a home in Rochester Friday.

Schmaling says deputies were called to a home on the 400 block of North State Street around 9:06 a.m. for a welfare check. It was believed that three people lived at the home, a 30-year-old man and his parents.

When deputies arrived, a single gunshot was heard. This prompted a hours long investigation and search around the area. That is why the sheriff’s office issued an alert by social media and text for people to avoid the area and shelter in place if living nearby.

“Tragically, we discovered what appears to be an adult male and an adult female deceased and completely concealed in the garage,” says Schmaling. “Both of these adults appear to have been deceased for a significant period of time. Additionally, an adult male was found deceased in the basement of this residence with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

“I firmly believe that the person responsible for this senseless tragedy is the deceased adult located within the basement with what appears to be, again, a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

An investigation continues.

ORIGINAL POST:

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible critical incident in the Village of Rochester Friday.

They sent out a message on their social media accounts to avoid the area surrounding the library and village hall, which is on West Spring Street. They have not provided any additional details other than the situation is ongoing.

Deputies are at a developing critical event in Rochester, WI. near the Library. Please avoid the area. — Racine County Sheriff’s Office (@RacineSheriff) January 22, 2021

Our news partners at TMJ4 News report a SWAT team is at the scene among the various law enforcement units assisting.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.