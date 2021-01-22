MILWAUKEE- A blown stop sign leads to a Milwaukee Police cruiser ending up on its roof.

Milwaukee Police say a squad car was involved in a roll over accident near North 58th and Roosevelt around 11:50 Thursday night.

According to a release by MPD, the driver of the striking vehicle was headed north on 58th Street when they blew a stop sign and crashed into the cruiser, causing it to roll over.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene but was aprehended shortly thereafter. The identity of the supsect has not been released but police say they are a 40-year-old male.

Officers were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Charges are pending.