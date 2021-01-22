INGREDIENTS:
-8 jalapeno peppers
-3 tablespoons honey
-8 ounces cream cheese softened
-2 garlic cloves minced
-16 slices bacon, thick cut
-Salt and pepper to taste
-2 tablespoons brown sugar
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Cut the jalapenos in half lengthwise and scoop out the insides. Set onto lightly oiled baking dishes.
- Put cream cheese in a bowl- mix in 1 tablespoon honey, garlic, and salt and pepper. Mix together.
- Fill each jalapeno pepper with the cheese mixture. Don’t be afraid to load them up… you’ll have more than enough mixture.
- Mix the remaining honey with the brown sugar in a small bowl.
- Rub each slice of bacon with the spicy-sweet mixture. Try to do both sides but it could be very sticky and thick, so one side is fine too.
- Wrap each stuffed jalapeno boat with a slice of bacon.
- Bake the jalapeno poppers about 30 minutes. You can do a broiler blast for a minute at the end if you want a bit of color and crisp on top.
- Remove from heat, cool slightly, and serve.
