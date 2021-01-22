INGREDIENTS:

-8 jalapeno peppers

-3 tablespoons honey

-8 ounces cream cheese softened

-2 garlic cloves minced

-16 slices bacon, thick cut

-Salt and pepper to taste

-2 tablespoons brown sugar

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut the jalapenos in half lengthwise and scoop out the insides. Set onto lightly oiled baking dishes. Put cream cheese in a bowl- mix in 1 tablespoon honey, garlic, and salt and pepper. Mix together. Fill each jalapeno pepper with the cheese mixture. Don’t be afraid to load them up… you’ll have more than enough mixture. Mix the remaining honey with the brown sugar in a small bowl. Rub each slice of bacon with the spicy-sweet mixture. Try to do both sides but it could be very sticky and thick, so one side is fine too. Wrap each stuffed jalapeno boat with a slice of bacon. Bake the jalapeno poppers about 30 minutes. You can do a broiler blast for a minute at the end if you want a bit of color and crisp on top. Remove from heat, cool slightly, and serve.

