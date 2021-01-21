Former Packers General Manager Ted Thompson has died at the age of 68. Thompson was the general manager from 2005 to 2017.
“His impact is still felt to this day when you look at our roster,” head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday. “I just know how important he was to many people in this building.”
The news was first reported by Journal Sentinel writer Tom Silverstein.
Very sad news. Just heard from two sources that former #Packers GM Ted Thompson died last night. He had just turned 68 on Jan. 17.— Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 21, 2021