









We all know that Packers fans are unique in their loyalty to the Green and Gold but there’s one fan that takes the cake.

Packers fan and part-owner Bobby Anderson followed his heart and did the extreme.

After living in Georgia for 21-years he did something that most people don’t have the courage to do.

He dropped everything and moved to Titletown for the team he loves so much.

“On March 31, 2019, enough was enough and I just decided to follow my dreams and my heart and moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin. I just dropped everything and moved. You got to start living life how you want to live it and this is where I’ve always wanted to live,” Anderson said. “Back in 2015 I went to my first Packers game and I was here for 5 days and I just fell in love with the town.”

Despite the easy decision to move up north and follow his heart’s desire, Anderson says times were tough when he first arrived.

“When I first moved here, things didn’t go as planned. I was homeless.”

He lived out of his truck for about a month. Then changes began to happen soon after and he found a job to support his new lifestyle.

“Now things are just amazing. I love living here and I’ve been going to Packers games. The relationships I have with the Packers and the coaches are just amazing,” said Anderson.

A fun-fact about Anderson- he only wears Packers apparel.

Here more of the interview with Anderson by clicking on the audio player above.