Aaron Rodgers says you can throw Week 6 out the window.

The Packers’ 38 to 10 loss to the Buccaneers is irrelevant to this weekend’s NFC Championship Game.

How can he possibly say that?

It absolutely matters.

They can downplay it all they want, but that game means everything.

It gives the Buccaneers confidence going in.

It gives the Packers extra motivation.

It gives the Buccaneers a proven blueprint.

It gives the Packers a laundry list of things they can do better this time around.

On top of all of that, nobody in the NFL is better at using past failures as future motivation than Aaron Rodgers.

Remember when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson praised God for Seattle’s comeback in the 2014 NFC Title Game?

The Packers beat the Seahawks early the following season.

What does Rodgers say with a wry smile when he steps to the podium?

“I guess God was a Packers fan, tonight.”

The dude does not forget anything.

Like it or not, vengeance is a great motivator.

Don’t let these dudes lie to you this week.

That Week 6 game means everything…to both teams…but especially to the Green Bay Packers.