You won’t find many Buccaneers fans residing in the Badger state, but those that are here plan on making their presence known.

While on a typical day they can co-exist with Packers fans in peace, that’s not the case when there’s a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

“I became a fan of the Buccaneers in the mid ’90’s,” said Bryan Buschke, who lives in West Bend. “When they’re playing the home team, everybody I know is trash talking.”

While Bryan won’t be inside Lambeau Field for the game, he plans on making the trip to Green Bay to represent his team.

“One of my best friends is a Packers fan and we went down to the game earlier this year in Tampa,” he said. “We always trade off–if they’re here he buys the tickets–if the game is down there I buy the tickets.”

He won’t be the only Tampa fan planning on making a trip to Green Bay. Kirk Lazich plans on driving from Appleton.

“My truck is decked out in Bucs stuff. I’ve got Bucs stuff everywhere,” he said. “It just sucks not being able to attend the game knowing that it’s 20 minutes from me.”

Kirk is expecting a decent showing of Tampa fans in the city come Sunday.

“We’ve had our struggles, but this is our time,” he said. “We’ll have more fans that maybe are Bears fans and they’ll be rooting for us.”

Perhaps the biggest Buccaneers fan in the state, however, lives in Antigo.

“Everybody knows me as the guy with the Buccaneers house,” said Roger Hornbuckle. “My house is panted Buccaneers colors. Every room is nothing but Buccaneers all through the house.”

And being so well-known means he’s already catching plenty of flak.

“They already want to make bets with me,” he said. “It started day one at work when I came to work on Monday.”