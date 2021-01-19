Tory Lowe says he is blessed.



“I feel amazing,” he said.



The community advocate, who’s goal is to abolish socioeconomic segregation and racial tension, is a new radio talk show host on 101.7 The Truth.

Lowe spoke with WTMJ’s Libby Collins in this week’s episode of WTMJ Conversations.

LIBBY COLLINS: Tory, you have been so involved in civil rights for much of your life, and now you’re one of the hosts here at 101.7 The Truth. What’s your intent? What do you — what do you want to do with the show, I mean, other than be entertaining hopefully —

TORY LOWE: Right.

LIBBY COLLINS: — but at the same time, what do you want to do for the community through your radio show?

TORY LOWE: Well, I want to be a resource. I want to be a voice for the people. I want to continue the movement that I want to continue with on the air. And — and I’m a hands on, direct approach-type of person I want to get to the problem, get to the solution. And that’s what we want to do, we want to transform what we — transform what I’ve been doing out here in the community and put it in the airwave, so now a radio becomes an active agent for change, an active agent for change. And on my platform, I want people to be able to come to The Truth and get resources, get some type of relief to try to say, okay, this is what I gotta do to move forward listening to this how to improve my ideas to helping the community so we can all move forward because what affects the minority community actually affects us all. And a lot of people think, okay, if they’re bad over here, we’re going to be safe over here, but that actually — bad things actually spread all over. You’re not safe. It’s just a matter of time before somebody’s ideas visit your community. So it takes Blacks,

Whites, Natives, Hispanics, everybody to come together so we can resolve some of these issues. And what affects one affects us all no matter what color you are. So, when you listen to The Truth, we’re building on all sides. We’re giving resources, ideas, legal advice — I’m an advocate, the most requested advocate in the State of Wisconsin for the last two years, and I’m connected to so many different pablums in the community that I can bring these things forward, bring some of the resolutions forward, and have everybody from every side of the fence get involved to try to bring some results.

LIBBY COLLINS: Tory, why is having a talk station focusing on the African American community important for the city?

TORY LOWE: It’s very important. The Truth is very important because people need to know how to move forward. Sometimes that guidance and advice is not available to everybody, so they just need a place where they can go and get the resources. And if you can become that resource to where they can come and at least get an idea of how to handle these tough situations, these tough day-to-day situations, then we won. And the truth is, that’s not going to be easy to do, it’s going to take a lot of hard work and it’s going to take a team effort on all sides.

LIBBY COLLINS: Well, that’s what I was going to say, is, a lot of people in the areas that you’re focusing on, they don’t trust conventional media. They don’t trust the police. They don’t trust a lot of people in business. How do you serve them without becoming part of that establishment?

TORY LOWE: Well, first of all, I would never accept any position that actually dictates my — my advocacy, because I have a lot of people that trust my decision making. So, I’m never going to be in any space that I’m not able to advocate and be myself. So thank God to the Good Karma Brand, they allow me to continue to be what I’ve always been and they’re helping to shape it and amplify their voice by allowing me to be on The Truth and have the time and do these things, you know, for the community through their company, and I really appreciate it and I think it’s a blessing.