People living in one of Milwaukee’s near south side neighborhoods are being asked to take part in an online survey regarding a bicycle boulevard project.

The City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works is developing this to be along Washington Street and Scott Street.

According to the DPW, bicycle boulevards are local streets with lower speeds and volumes of auto traffic where the safety and comfort for bicycling, walking, and playing is the priority. They typically include pavement markings, signs, and traffic calming treatments such as speed humps, curb extensions, traffic circles, and diverter islands.

While the DPW is planning to hold public meetings for this project in 2021, they are using an online survey so that people can inform the department what safety issues along the streets to be aware of. They also want to hear what types of traffic calming treatments neighbors prefer.

The survey will remain open until mid-February.

Links to the surveys are below:

In English

In Spanish