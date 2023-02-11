By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — D’Andre Gholston hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Missouri a stunning 86-85 victory over No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night.

With 4.2 seconds left in the game and the Volunteers (19-6, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) leading 85-83, Santiago Vescovi missed a free throw. His second attempt was waived off when Tobe Awaka committed a lane violation, setting up a final chance for the Tigers (19-6, 7-5).

Gholston took the inbounds and dribbled up the court before taking an off-balance contested 3-pointer from about 30 feet that swished through the net at the buzzer for the win. He was mobbed by his teammates after hitting the shot.

Tennessee came back from a 17-point deficit early in the second half and led the last 7:11 of the game. Tyreke Key came off the bench to score 21 of his 23 points after intermission.

Key connected on five 3-pointers to help the Volunteers recover from the huge hole that happened early in the second half. Vescovi, who scored 16 points, hit back-to-back 3-pointers that finally pulled Tennessee ahead with 7:15 to go in the game.

Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and 10 assists for the Vols.

Kobe Brown scored 21 to lead the Tigers. Gholston finished with 18 points, Sean East had 17 points, and D’Moi Hodge added 14.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes is normally liberal with his substitutions. He kept one lineup in for nearly eight minutes while the Vols recovered from the deficit.

Missouri, which shoots 34% from 3-point on the season, hit 50% (8 of 16) of its long range shots in the first half en route to a 44-32 lead. It was the fifth time Tennessee has trailed at halftime.

