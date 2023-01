KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — In a story published January 26, 2023, about Afghan malnutrition, The Associated Press erroneously reported that 7 million children and mothers are suffering from malnutrition, based on information provided by the World Food Program. The figure is 4 million, based on a corrected figure provided by the WFP.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.