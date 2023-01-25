MADRID (AP) — Spain’s interior ministry says one person has been killed and another severely injured in an attack carried out by a person with a bladed weapon at a church in the southern city of Algeciras on Wednesday.

The attacker has been arrested and is in the custody of Spain’s National Police.

The ministry says that the person was killed outside the church of San Lorenzo, while the other person was wounded inside the church.

