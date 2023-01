WASHINGTON (AP) — In a Jan. 24 story about an antitrust lawsuit filed against Google by the Justice Department and eight states, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of states participating in a similar 2020 suit against the company. It was 16 states plus Puerto Rico, not 35 states.

