JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise trip to Jordan on Tuesday to meet with King Abdullah II, his first visit since taking power at the helm of Israel’s most right-wing and religiously conservative government in history.

Official statements from Israel and Jordan gave scant information about the discussions between the leaders, who have long had a rocky relationship. Netanyahu’s office said he discussed “regional issues” and security cooperation with Jordan, a key regional ally.

Tensions have simmered between the neighbors over Israel’s new ultranationalist government, which took office late last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.