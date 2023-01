MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — In a story published January 23, 2023, about those killed in a shooting at a Los Angeles-area dance hall, The Associated Press erroneously reported the spelling of victim Lilian Li’s first name. It is Lilian, not Lilan.

