ST. LOUIS (AP) — In a Jan. 19 story about a lawsuit challenging Missouri’s abortion ban, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the lawsuit was brought on behalf of 13 Christian and Jewish leaders. It was brought on behalf of 13 Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist leaders.

