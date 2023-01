DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — In a story published January 19, 2023, about an Ohio police officer who struck a Black woman as she was taken into custody at a McDonald’s, The Associated Press, using information from her lawyer, misspelled the woman’s first name. Her correct name is Laticka Hancock, not Latinka Hancock.

