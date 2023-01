NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published January 15, 2023, about a near-collision between two aircraft at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of one of the passengers. The correct spelling of his full name is Brian Healy, not Brian Heale.

