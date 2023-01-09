CAIRO (AP) — A cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Monday, a canal service firm said.

Leth Agencies said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia.

The firm said canal rigs are currently trying to refloat the vessel.

A spokesman for the Suez Canal Authority did not respond to calls seeking comment.

