In a story published December 27, 2022, about the year in pop culture, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win an acting Oscar in March. Kotsur is the first deaf male actor to win an acting Oscar. Marlee Matlin, who won best actress in 1987, is the first and only other deaf actor to win an Oscar.

