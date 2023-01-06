WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Reps. Scott Perry, R-Pa., and Andy Barr, R-Ky.; U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and James Comer, R-Ky.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Sen. Angus King, I-Maine; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and Colin Allred, D-Texas.

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

